Report: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle to Drop in Price before Launch

Did Ubisoft and Nintendo Suddenly Turn Generous?

The Nintendo/Ubisoft team-up has proven to be quite a hype builder. We’re getting an original IP and could see similar collaborations in the future, that is if the game turns out to be great. But not only are we getting a brand-new Mario game in the form of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, it will be cheaper than most AAA games.

According to Nintendo Soup, an Ubisoft insider delivered documents indicating a price drop for the new title. While the source remains anonymous, the site has apparently confirmed said documents as authentic. Therefore, before it even releases, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle will drop a total of $10 USD, landing on a $49.99 value.

No matter what some documents say, though, the final value is subject to change. Nintendo isn’t exactly known for sudden price drops, especially so close to a game’s release. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle drops in less than a month, so expect some official news soon.

Would you appreciate a ten-dollar price drop from Nintendo? Of course, you would. Nevertheless, be sure to check back for game updates as they come our way. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle arrives for the Nintendo Switch on August 29, 2017.

