Bandai Namco’s VR Zone Opens Friday, Debuting Mario Kart VR to Arcades in Japan

Mario Kart Arcade GP VR will be hitting the arcades in Japan, bringing a new era of Nintendo-themed goodness. This Mario Kart VR game is the newest entry announcement in an ongoing series of Namco-developed Mario Kart arcade games which offers a thrill-ride of enjoyment for both fans of Nintendo and virtual reality alike.

As of now, the game is only making its way to Bandai Namco’s VR Zone arcade in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Opening this Friday, July 14, players will be able to race against each other while fighting their way to the top by throwing shells, peels, and other items at each other in a VR world, just the way that Mario, Luigi, and all of their friends do on the in-game tracks.

Players will control Mario Kart Arcade GP VR via an HTC Vive headset while seated in Mario Kart themed arcade chairs which include the entire inner workings of a vehicle. While speeding down the runway, players will race against each other while using the built-in steering wheel to drive and motion controller wrist bands to actually throw items at each other.

If you want to see the in-game footage for yourself, you can watch a short clip of what’s to come in the video below:

The facility will include more colorful VR-based video games from phenomenally popular titles such as Dragon Ball, Ghost in the Shell, and Evangelion, making sure that no corner of raging pop-culture mecha, racing, or shounen franchise goes untouched. You can watch the trailer for the arcade’s VR video game reel below!:

