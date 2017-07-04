The Longest Five Minutes Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

The Longest Five Minutes Gets a Nintendo Switch Version Added to Its Release Lineup, but Launch Is Delayed until 2018

NIS America made some announcements at this year’s Anime Expo revolving around Nippon Ichi Software’s upcoming JRPG The Longest Five Minutes. While the game has been delayed into the early months of 2018, missing it’s scheduled 2017 release window, The Longest Five Minutes will be launching for an additional platform and Nintendo Switch owners will be able to participate in the dark and witty adventure.

Initially created for Windows PC via Steam and PS Vita, The Longest Five Minutes will be welcomed in as part of the Nintendo family with its introduction to its latest console, the Nintendo Switch. Jump inside of the mind of a valiant hero during your last encounter with the epic and evil Demon King Overlord in a classic 8-bit JRPG fashion. The memories you recollect through conversations with your party and the Overlord will throw you into the heart of the story, and your actions during your memories will determine your stats during this last, epic battle.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the original western release announcement for the game below!:

While your memories remain totally gone, flashbacks will trigger memories of events, and as you piece together your heroic tale, your actions will decide if your party is strong and courageous, or weak and pathetic.

Originally released in Japan on July 28, 2016 as a PS Vita exclusive, The Longest Five Minutes will be making its western release in early 2018 for Windows PC via Steam, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch. A limited edition version will also be available for the Nintendo Switch, which will include a two-disk soundtrack, four lapel pins, and an art booklet featuring original game art, all neatly wrapped in a collector’s box for $54.99.

What are your thoughts about the game’s postponement and its arrival on the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

