LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Is Looking Super in New Comic-Con Trailer

See What You’ll Be Up Against in LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

A new official trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 highlights what the LEGO-ized versions of everyone’s favourite Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains are up to.

The set-up is quite interesting, focusing on the time-traveling bad guy, Kang the Conqueror, who has “stolen numerous cities across time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis.” It’s the perfect excuse for our Marvel Heroes to come together and put an end to Kang’s quest to take over the universe. Chronopolis is composed of various Marvel settings like Ancient Egypt, New York City in 2099, Wakanda, Xandar, and more. We can see it unfold in the trailer above, as well as the usual cutesy LEGO humour.

Players can take control of iconic Marvel heroes both old and new including Captain America, Spider-Man 2099, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Hulk, and a whole lot more. Additionally, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 comes loaded with a four player multiplayer mode, meaning more people can jump in on the fun and work together as a team.

Travellers Tales also revealed at SDCC an entirely new character created in tandem with Marvel Games that fuses Spider-Man villains Venom and Carnage to form a new Super Villain known as Carnom. Other character mashups that will be in the game include Iron Duck (Iron Man and Howard the Duck), and Gwenpool (Gwen Stacy and Deadpool). These new characters have never existed in the Marvel Universe before and are unique to LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2.

We can all look forward to playing LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 when it is released later this year on November 14th for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (yes!), and PC.

SOURCE, Press Release