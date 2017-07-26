LawBreakers Final Open Beta Coming Soon to PC and PlayStation 4

With just over a week left before launch, Nexon America and Boss Key Productions are proud to announce the LawBreakers final open beta will be kicking off shortly for both PC and PlayStation 4. This last call beckons players to jump in and take to the skies to test out their skills in the very last beta run before the game’s official launch and, this time, PlayStation 4 players are urged to join in on the action. Starting at 7am PDT sharp on July 28th, gamers will be able to play all of the content from each beta to date, including an entire 8 roles, 6 maps, and 4 game modes.

Soar the skies and go head to head with danger in gravity-defying combat all while gaining an edge on the day one competition. The thrilling omni-directional gunplay is a challenge to master, so honing your skills while you can in the open beta will give you the edge you need to get off the ground and deliver devastation and death from every angle without opposition. Innovative movement systems and combat abilities leave open opportunities for destruction at the fingertips of pilots who’ve mastered their craft.

The open beta also ushers in user input for game balance and design, giving players a chance to get their hands on a near-final version of the game while providing essential community feedback to the development team.

Head over to Steam or PlayStation to begin your pre-download of LawBreakers before the open beta begins! The beta will be closing its doors for good on July 31st at 7am PDT, so be sure to jump in on the action while you can before the game’s official launch on both Windows PC via Steam and PlayStation 4 on August 8th. At launch, the game will be available as a Core Edition for $29.99 and the Deadzo Deluxe Edition, which features a variety of exclusive in-game content alongside the base game, will be available for $39.99. Pre-orders of the game will receive exclusive in-game character skins.

SOURCE: Press Release