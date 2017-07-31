EA Has Confirmed the Newest Battlefield Game Will Be Released in 2018

A New Battlefield Game Is Set To Drop Next Year

Just a few short days ago, Battlefield 1 reached over 21 million players, outperforming previous titles in the franchise, including Battlefield Hardline. Now, Electronic Arts has confirmed that a new Battlefield game is in the works!

Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, has confirmed that a new Battlefield game will not follow the yearly release schedule of the Call of Duty franchise, and will instead release in 2018. This newest title in the popular first person shooter series will come almost two years following the release of Battlefield 1. Considering DICE is busy preparing for the release of Star Wars: Battlefront II on November 17th, this move makes a lot of sense. You can check out the official confirmation on Twitter below.

NEWS: #EA's #FY18Q1 investor call. Andrew Wilson confirms that "the next great game in the Battlefield franchise" will be released in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Oyac8NUWC7 — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) July 28, 2017

As of yet, no other details have been shared, although Andrew Wilson did note that the new game will be using the Frostbit engine again. If you’re not sure what that means, it means that they will be using the same technology that brought Battlefield 1 to life! It could mean that players can expect some similarities, especially with the likes of environmental destruction and explosions throughout both the campaign and multiplayer.

Many are wondering what to expect from the latest title as well, because there are various paths available. It can be the follow-up title for Battlefield 1, or it can branch off and be another Hardline adventure. With that being said, some may also be hoping for a return of the Bad Company story line, even though it’s been a while. Only time will tell what EA and DICE have planned however, and hopefully they will share a few more details in the next couple of months! Who knows, maybe EA will say something about it at GamesCom this August.

In the meantime if you need your fill of the popular franchise, Battlefield 1 is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will see the addition of a new expansion, In the Name of the Tsar this September.

Are you excited about the announcement? What do you think it will be named? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for details!

SOURCE