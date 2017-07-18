The Last of Us Is So Popular It Was Referenced in Game of Thrones

Good Storytellers Recognize Good Storytelling

As one of the most critically acclaimed games in the industry, it’s no wonder that developer Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is well known outside of it. But to hear it referenced in HBO’s Game of Thrones gives you a hint at just how big it really is.

As one of the most popular series on television, Game of Thrones (Based on the novels by George R.R. Martin) had millions of viewers tune in for the first episode of Season 7, ‘Dragonstone.’ And around the 22:30 mark, many fans of The Last of Us may have taken special note of the part where Jaime Lannister tells sister Cersei: ‘We’re the last of us.’

Obviously, Jaime was referring to the fact that he and his sister were the last members of the Lannister bloodline, minus brother Tyrion who smartly switched sides. However, Game of Thrones’ Producer and Writer, David Benioff, did confirm that it was an explicit nod to the game. Moreover, he chose the character of Jaime, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, for the quote because of his resemblance to The Last of Us protagonist Joel.

Maybe Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be considered for The Last of Us film adaptation if it ever gets off the ground. Time will tell. In the meantime, we eagerly await news on The Last of Us: Part 2. While we wait, you should know that The Last of Us is still available on Amazon. Therefore, you can play and discover the magic for yourself.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE