It Must Really Suck to Be a Korean High School Student

The Coma: Recut Features a Plethora of Korean High School Student Murders

Remember White Day? It’s a Korean horror game I wrote about last month. Apparently being a Korean high school student is an incredibly stressful experience, because yet another horror game is coming out that’s set in a high school. The Coma: Recut is another Korean game featuring grisly student murder and spooky ghost reveals.

Unlike White Day, The Coma is designed like a comic book (known as manhwa in Korea), using hand-drawn characters and cut scenes to depict the action. Not as scary as first-person horror? Perhaps. But fear is more than just jump scares. The trailer, embedded below, shows off the sort of fear tactics The Coma relies on for storytelling. You might not leap out of your chair, but you’ll still be horrified, disgusted and unsettled. And really, isn’t that what horror games are all about?

Different scare strategies set aside, it seems like being a high school student in Korea is just terrible. The game is allegedly inspired by the “real-world plight of Korea’s overworked high school students.” Does this mean people are literally going crazy due to the difficulty of high school? Korea already has mandatory military enrollment. Maybe save all the crazy stress dreams and episodes for the two years of boot camp and rifle drills? The Coma: Recut is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in August.

SOURCE: Press Release