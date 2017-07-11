KOEI TECMO Materialize JRPG Blue Reflection for PS4 and Steam

Blue Reflection is Coming from the Alternate Dimension for this JRPG

KOEI TECMO America revealed the mystical parallel dimension of Blue Reflection, the title for their upcoming JRPG available on PS4 and Steam on September 26, 2017. The Common (the force that gives these teens magical powers), alongside a brand new trailer that provides a first look at the magical abilities that empower the mysterious realm’s champions. From developer GUST Studios, Blue Reflection invites players to assume the role of high school student Hinako Shirai as she learns there is more to her peaceful life than it seems.





The game follows the life of Hinako Shirai as she takes her first steps into an ordinary school life after a tragic accident ends her ballet career. Her injury causes her to close off her heart from the rest of the world, but her life changes when she meets her new best friends, the magical Shijou twins Yuzu and Lime, who bestow her with the powers of a Reflector. Very JRPG already. As she comes to terms with her new abilities and traverses between her ordinary school life and The Common, Hinako starts to understand the very real perils that await not only her friends, but humanity itself. And she thought Geometry was hard!

With a name like Blue Reflection and guardians named “Reflectors” and why Hinako is so special because she has “The Common,” I bet the power and message of the game is that the power is in each one of us, no matter how “common” we are, we are all special. We can look at our reflection and be proud that we are “The Common.”

THE END.

CREDITS.

Give me my fat Director’s check.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE