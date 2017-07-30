Knack II Demos at Ani-Com and Shows Off Combat Mechanics

Knack II Gives a Little Preview at Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong

If you’re playing Splatoon 2 online, then you know everyone’s excited about Knack II and not shooting paint.

Today, during a stage event hosted by Sony Interactive Entertainment at Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong, Knack II showcased some new gameplay of the upcoming sequel to the delightful action-platformer.

From the demo, players got to explore some co-op gameplay starting at the arena of Eva’s monastery, and the extending to the streets in the surrounding village.





Combat mechanics were also featured, showing fights against different enemies, alongside agility sessions where players have to avoid or destroy rolling boulders, and rotating obstacles and platforming that require transforming. There are also secret areas including treasure chests with loot.

Added bonus: some beautiful cutscenes and a battle including some co-op quicktime events prompting both players to press the prompted buttons at the right time to counter enemy attacks. No spoilers on the following boss battle, however, as the demo ends before facing off against him.

Catch the replay of 22 minutes of gameplay from Ani-Com below:

Knack II releases in North America on September 5th and in Europe on September 6th, only for PS4.

