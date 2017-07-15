Kingdom Hearts III Goes to Infinity and Beyond

Today Square Enix and Disney unveiled a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer that shines a spotlight on the first world in the Kingdom Hearts series to be based on a Disney Pixar film, “Toy Story.” Director of the series, Tetsuya Nomura, premiered the trailer during The Walt Disney Company’s Video Game Showcase at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Also today, we finally got a confirmed release timeframe. While we don’t know what month, Kingdom Hearts III will release sometime in 2018.

The new trailer follows Sora, Donald Duck and Goofy to Andy’s room as they join Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Hamm, Rex and Sarge’s investigation into the disappearance of their fellow toys and Andy, and the emergence of the Heartless enemies in their world. Featuring an original storyline, fans will get a first look at the dynamic trio’s “Toy Story”-themed looks, all-new toys, such as the Gigas, and special Keyblades that transform and give Sora unique attacks to unleash on Heartless enemies.

“Featuring a brand new storyline that brings together beloved ‘Toy Story’ friends with the heroes of Kingdom Hearts, the ‘Toy Story’ world in Kingdom Hearts III successfully mirrors the level of quality that we strive to achieve with every Pixar film,” said Jason Katz, Story Supervisor, Pixar Animation Studios. “Kingdom Hearts III will undoubtedly be an experience that fans will not want to miss.”

To celebrate D23 and the release of the new trailer, Kingdom Hearts Union (for iOS and Android devices) will offer a powerful “Kingdom Hearts III Sora [EX]” Medal. This is the first time a character medal from Kingdom Hearts III has been added to the game. For one month (July 16 through August 16), all players can receive the never-before-seen medal by simply logging into the game.

Source: Press Release