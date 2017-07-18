Kingdom Hearts 3 Will Have Less Disney Worlds Than Kingdom Hearts 2

Each Kingdom Hearts 3 World Will Be Denser

In an interview with Famitsu, Kingdom Hearts’ Tetsuya Nomura revealed a few more key details about the eagerly awaited Disney RPG. One big takeaway from the interview is that there will be less Disney worlds in Kingdom Hearts 3 than Kingdom Hearts 2.





While there’s some ambiguity there, as the total number of worlds could still be as high as the second game if it had Square-Enix-themed worlds or if Pixar is counted outside of the Disney worlds too. That said, another interview with Game Informer seems to corroborate with the idea that the team is aiming for quality over quantity in its game worlds:

“Rather than having multiple different little worlds, we wanted to make sure we’re providing rich gameplay in an individual world, so we put in a lot of effort and allocated a lot of resources to create these worlds, and it would be sad for players not to enjoy the world and breeze right through it. Therefore, we made sure that each of the worlds is designed so players can take their time and enjoy the gameplay that’s available.”

Besides that, Nomura also revealed that he wanted to work on a Toy Story world since Kingdom Hearts 2 with multiple negotiations to land the deal. Interestingly, the events in Kingdom Hearts 3‘s Toy Story world appears to takes place after the second film and apparently is canon? The translation is a bit dodgy, but I think some of the other points like quality over quantity for worlds hold true.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is scheduled for a 2018 release.

Source: Reddit via Famitsu