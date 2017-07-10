Jump Announced as the First On-Demand Subscription Service for Indie Video Games

Jump Has Been Revealed as an On-Demand Subscription Service for Independent Games

The gaming industry has seen the rise of some fantastic video game subscription services, including PlayStation Now, and the Xbox Game Pass and now one more has joined the ranks. Today Jump Gaming Inc. announced their on-demand video game subscription service for indie titles aptly called Jump!

Jump started with a group of independent developers, as well as industry veterans with experience in publishing, marketing, and distribution, where they secured $1.66 million in Series A funding. This indie subscription service also has an advisory board composed of more than 15 prominent video game industry and Silicon Valley executives including Mike Fischer (former CEO of Square Enix and former head of marketing for Xbox), Louis Castle (founder of Westwood Studios and current head of Amazon Game Studios), and Robert Bowling (co-founder of The Label and former VP of Publishing at Humble Bundle).

Jump will launch later this summer and will feature a library of more than 60 games, playable first on Windows, Mac and Linux. This subscription service will also have Oculus Rift and HTC Vive virtual reality support. On top of this announcement, there is a closed beta for Jump running between today and July 24th and if you want to get in on the action keys are available here. Jump will be available for a flat monthly fee of $9.99 USD, where subscribers will have unlimited access to award-winning and top selling indie titles.

This on-demand subscription service will use innovative HyperJump delivery technology which allows players the same experience as if the game was fully installed on their device, but without the long download times or large amounts of disk space. Players can switch between games across devices without any sort of commitment to buy the games individually, and there are no in-app purchases or advertising which allows players to receive a completely uninterrupted full game experience. Jump Gaming Inc. has stated that they will be adding new games each month, as well as new service features on a regular basis.

Source: Press Release