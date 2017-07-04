John Wick-Inspired Past Cure Debuts New Story Trailer

Past Cure Now Releasing Simultaneously on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Past Cure, a new stealth-action thriller from indie dev Phantom 8 Studio, will now launch on Xbox One at the same time as the PS4 and PC versions which were both previously announced. The team has also dropped a story trailer that brings its “Inception meets Fight Club meets John Wick” premise to light.

In Past Cure, protagonist Ian — an ex-Elite soldier — is seeking answers and good ol’ fashioned revenge to the men that kept him captive for so many years and subjected him to intense medical experiments that have transformed him with mental abilities like time control and telekinesis. These powers are both a blessing and a curse, however, since with “each use, his sanity frays a little more.” Ian soon realizes that his greatest enemy may not be the men he’s been pursuing, but rather the raving madness within.

Based on the above trailer, Past Cure does take some serious cues from popular action movies like John Wick and Fight Club but it also takes video game inspiration from Heavy Rain and Quantum Break. Ian himself even sort of looks like Jason from the former. Either way, the premise alone is reason to keep this one checked.

While a release date has yet to be given except for a vague Q4 2017, Past Cure will now launch simultaneously on PS4 and Xbox One in addition to Windows PC. It will be available in a physical edition and as a digital download and will retail for $29.99/ € 29.99.

What are your thoughts after viewing the story trailer? Let us know in the usual comment section below.