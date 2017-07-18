Futuristic Dodgeball Shooter JackHammer Has Been Announced Alongside a Trailer

First-Person Arena Shooter JackHammer Revealed

Green Man Gaming Publishing has unveiled Jackhammer, which is a futuristic twist on the classic dodgeball game we all know and love. Let’s just say that JackHammer certainly looks different, as it combines the dodgeball with a first-person shooter. Are you excited yet?

Green Man Gaming, the publisher behind the incoming title Aporia: Beyond the Valley, and Mission Ctrl Studios, a brand new studio, have announced the brand new first person arena shooter JackHammer. Using the power from Unreal Engine 4, you’ll get to play as a robot in all important, futuristic games of dodgeball. Now, in order to come out victorious, players will need quick reflexes, as they launch ‘MurderBalls’ and yes that’s what they’re called, at other players. According to the publisher, players will also get to customize their robots, however there are no further details about this yet.

Tom, one of the two developers at Mission Ctrl Studios, said this about the newly revealed title, “JackHammer is a project driven by a love for high-octane, skill-based games. Bringing our game to PC is a hugely exciting step, and we look forward to engaging with players and continuing to develop JackHammer into a truly unique experience.”

Here is a full list of features for JackHammer:

High-octane multiplayer future sports in purpose-built combat arenas

Fully customizable robotic armors allow you to create your own unique combatant

Blast, shunt and grapple your way through online rankings and prove your mettle

Hone your skills and prove your mastery with trick shots, rebounds and superhuman agility.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4 – demolishing 900 pound robots never felt so good!

A pumping electronic soundtrack provides the score for robot slaying arena action.

JackHammer will be available for PC on Steam, Green Man Gaming, and in the Humble store, and is set to enter early-access by the end of this year. As of right now, there is no confirmed release date for the new game. Green Man Gaming released the first trailer for JackHammer, as well as some screenshots to go along with their exciting announcement, which you can check out below.

