Insomniac Games Says They Are Listening to Spider-Man Feedback and Have Already Made Improvements Since E3

Insomniac Talks About Improvements They’ve Made to Spider-Man at the D23 Expo

Although the Spider-Man gameplay footage from E3 was fairly well-received, fans did have one big critique about the upcoming Spider-Man PlayStation 4 exclusive: web swinging. Now, on the stage at this year’s D23 Expo, Insomniac says they’ve listened to the feedback and made improvements!

Bryan Intihar, Creative Director at Insomniac, appeared on stage during the Level Up! The Walt Disney Company’s Video Game Showcase panel at the D23 Expo yesterday. This is where he addressed the very critique fans had about Spider-Man’s web swinging:

“As Peter [Parker] says in the video, we got this. Yes, nailing the web swinging is crucial. It’s a requirement. Even since E3 2017 which was a month ago, we’ve already improved our web swinging and it’s easier to gain speed now. Yes, we’ve heard all the feedback online – we listen to you guys, a lot! And we’re constantly looking to improve the game. We want to continue to have that sense of flow, fluidity, no obstacles too big for him to overcome. For traversal but also in the combat, which is evolving every single day. You saw the gadget, the tripwire, right? Well, he can stick it on objects but he can also stick it on enemies and if they are close enough, they’ll just slam into each other. So we want to have a lot of gadgets that will allow him to have fun during combat as well.”

Considering Insomniac has it’s fair share of experience with traversal and gadget-based gameplay, with the success of both Sunset Overdrive and Rachet & Clank, it isn’t surprising that they’ve improved Spider-Man’s web swinging already.

Are you excited to hear that Insomniac is listening to feedback and making improvements? Will you be picking up this latest Spider-Man title when it comes out next year? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE