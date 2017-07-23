‘The Inpatient,’ Prequel to Until Dawn, Will Be Playable at PSX Malaysia

Sony Is Pushing Forward with Better VR Games

Horror is a genre that propels itself toward virtual reality. Of the VR titles that will be playable at Sony’s PSX event this year, The Inpatient has been confirmed. This along with Bravo Team VR sets Supermassive Games on the road to owning the platform.

Taking place in Blackwood Sanatorium, The Inpatient is set sixty years before the events of Until Dawn, therefore will serve as a prequel. And starting August 5th, anyone present at KL Live Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will be able to test it.

Since its reveal at E3 2017, the new horror title by Supermassive has been something of a mystery in how it plays. While Until Dawn granted a full third-person view, this prequel looks to be complete first-person. Naturally, this befits a horror game. We saw VR work for Resident Evil VII–but since The Inpatient is practically a new IP, it probably won’t gather as much popularity. So long as it continues the legacy of strong jump scares, it may perform fantastically nonetheless. What are your thoughts?

