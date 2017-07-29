Indie Arena Booth 2017 at Gamescom Will Feature 70 Games from Around the World

It’s Indie Games Galore for Gamescom 2017

Indie Arena Booth will be packing 70 indie titles into the Germany gaming convention. As the indie section of the event continues to grow in its 5th year, it’ll be taking up to 1000 square meters of the show floor. Begining at Gamescom in 2012, the event took reins of the indie element for the event in 2015 when its bigger predecessor, Indie Megabooth, could not make it to the show.





Here’s the full list of indie titles availble at the event:

A Hat in Time by Gears for Breakfast

A Room Beyond by René Bühling

Unannounced project by Accidental Queens

Aegis Defenders by GUTS Department

AER – Memories of Old by Forgotten Key

All I Have is Time by THREAKS

Ary and the Secret of Seasons by eXiin

Away: Journey to the Unexpected by Aurélien Regard

Battle Bolts by Shot Second

Behind Stars and Under Hills by Rat King

Black The Fall by Sand Sailor Studio

Blind by Tiny Bull

Chaos auf Deponia by Daedalic Entertainment GmbH

Code 7 – Episode 1: Threading by Goodwolf Studio

Dead Cells by Motion Twin

Dead In Vinland by CCCP

Deru – The Art of Cooperation by Ink Kit GmbH

Dimension Drive by 2Awesome Studio

Distance by Refract

Downward Spiral: Prologue by 3rd Eye Studios Oy Ltd

EVERSPACE by ROCKFISH Games

FAR: Lone Sails by Okomotive / Mixtvision

Felix The Reaper by Kong Orange

FOX n FORESTS by Bonus Level Entertainment

Frostpunk by 11 bit studios

Fugl by Team Fugl

GRIDD: Retroenhanced by Antab Studio

Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander by Massive Damage, Inc.

Heavy Metal Machines by Hoplon Infotainment

I Hate Running Backwards by Binx Interactive

Jengo by Robot Wizard

Keyboard Sports – The final tribute by Triband

Legrand Legacy by SEMISOFT

Light Fall by Bishop Games

LIGHTFIELD by Lost in the Garden

Lonely Mountains: Downhill by Megagon Industries

Megaton Rainfall by Pentadimensional Games

Moonlighter by Digital Sun

Moons of Madness by Rock Pocket Games

MOTHERGUNSHIP by Grip Digital s.r.o.

Necrosphere by Cat Nigiri

Nine Parchments by Frozenbyte

No Heroes Here by Mad Mimic Interactive

No Truce With The Furies by ZA/UM Studio

Nova Nukers! by Lemonbomb Entertainment GmbH

Oh My Godheads by Titutitech, SL

Orwell by Osmotic Studios

Pankapu: The Lost Aegis by Too Kind Studio

Planetoid Pioneers by Data Realms

Pressure Overdrive by Chasing Carrots

Reverse: Time Collapse by Meangrip

RITE of ILK by Turtleneck Studios

Russian Subway Dogs by Spooky Squid Games Inc.

Scorn by EBB SOFTWARE D.O.O.

Semblance by Nyamakop

Shift Quantum by Fishing Cactus

SKARA The Blade Remains by SKARA The Blade Remains Ltd

Slime-san by Fabraz

Solo by Team Gotham

Starlit Archery Club by Rockhead Games

Staxel by Plukit

Stifled by Gattai Games

Stormbound: Kingdom Wars by Paladin Studios

Strikers Edge by Fun Punch Games

sU and the Quest for meaning by Guillaume Bouckaert

Super Fancy Pants Adventure by Borne Games

The Inner World – The Last Windmonk by Studio Fizbin

The InnerFriend by PLAYMIND

Think of the Children by Jammed Up Studios

Tiny Tanks by LeadFollow Games

UnderRaid by Dynamic Deadlines GmbH & Co. KG

Unforeseen Incidents by Backwoods Entertainment

If you’re visiting Gamescom from August 23 to 26, do stop by hall 10.1 to play some of these titles.

