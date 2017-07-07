Hidden Dragon Legend Announced for PlayStation 4 This Summer

Indie Chinese publisher Oasis Games brings the robust 2.5D action platformer, Hidden Dragon Legend, to the PlayStation 4 this summer. Laden with RPG elements and unique challenges, the Metroidvania-style puzzle solving and fighter-building, hack and slash platform play will kick off this August. Taking place in ancient China, players will encounter unique challenges that will pit them against fierce foes while they jump and grapple to avoid obstacles and enemies, all while solving puzzles in the heat of battle.

In this world, factions compete against each other for the possession of the powerful Dragon Cauldron. Whoever obtains it is granted inhuman powers, but at the cost of their own sanity and reason. When you discover that your player has been placed under the spell of the Dragon Cauldron by a dark faction, making you a puppet forced into violence and murder, you set out to settle the score.

The player character is accompanied by a RPG-style skill tree, which offers a seemingly never-ending array of skill combinations which can be unlocked with the power of the “Soul Stones.” The player’s skills will need to be carefully crafted in order to excel in combat, acrobatics, and puzzle-solving. With a pickup and play game style, Hidden Dragon Legend offers a riveting and intuitive gameplay experience for gamers of all levels of skill.

Transport yourself into ancient China where you can indulge in thrilling combat against deadly enemies and dive head-first into challenging puzzles this August on PlayStation 4.

SOURCE: Press Release