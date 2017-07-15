Her Story’s Creator next Game Will Be Called Telling Lies

Telling Lies Will Be A New Story

Variety has the exclusive reveal that Her Story‘s developer, Sam Barlow, has been working on his next game, Telling Lies, with the support of the recently formed games arm of Annapurna Interactive. First off, the game will be a “spiritual follow-up” to Her Story as it will play an interactive film too with live-action footage, but Annapurna’s help largely increases the production values.

The article also notes that Barlow is still working on the script while Annapurna aims to cast some bigger names in Hollywood to the project which will give it far more visibility. Annapurna’s games, like their films, have been very alternative from What Remains of Edith Finch and Event [0]. Thus, this team-up to tackle Telling Lies makes a lot of sense. “The way budgets [in the video game industry] are allocated, it’s like you focus just on the blockbusters,” Barlow said.

As for Telling Lies, Barlow kept his cards close to his chest, but fans can expect elements of a political thriller with 3-4 key characters versus Her Story‘s leading duo. “Imagine Steve McQueen’s ‘Shame’ mashed up with ‘The Conversation,’” Barlow said.

If you need a primer to get hyped news, do play Her Story that goes easily winning the best live-action video game, but also one of the more cooler ways to tell a story in this medium. When I played the game, I kept a notebook full of words I used to search in the game’s search system that leads to more videos that detail the story.

Source: Variety