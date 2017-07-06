343 Industries Drops a Bombshell: Four Halo Games Will Be Joining Xbox Backwards Compatibility

Four Halo Games Will Be Joining Xbox One Backward Compatibility

A few days ago Microsoft Head Phil Spencer said that 343 Industries is doing some amazing work, and are set to work with Microsoft on an upcoming AAA exclusive title. Now of course, this is presumably Halo 6, even though E3 remained absent any announcement of the sort. With that being said, if you’re looking for a Halo fix, today 343 Industries announced that four Halo games will be joining Backward Compatibility for the Xbox One!

Earlier this morning developer 343 Industries revealed that Halo will be coming to the Backward Compatibility program for the Xbox One. And the best part is that it’s not just one game, it’s four! Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary will all be accessible through the Xbox One Backward Compatibility program later this year. These will join the already present Halo: Reach.

Along with this announcement 343 Industries also said that the games will support cross-generation LAN connections, which means that gamers can connect the Xbox 360 and Xbox One to play some local multiplayer with friends. And…as if that wasn’t enough Halo news for one day, after the four games are backwards compatible, each of the DLC packs will be free to download! This allows all players access to every map within each game, instead of restricting certain players to only a few maps. The idea is to ensure the player bases won’t be fragmented.

Of course all of these games are already playable on the Xbox One through the Master Chief Collection, which includes Halo: CE Anniversary, a Halo 2 remaster, Halo 3, and Halo 4, as well as every multiplayer map. Following the release of the Master Chief Collection, 343 Industries released a version of Halo 3: ODST which was able to run 60 frames per second much like the rest had been updated to do.

Regardless, for those players who don’t own the Master Chief Collection, but rather own the Xbox 360 versions, they will be able to geek out using one of their original discs! And if you don’t have any of the games, they will be available to purchase and download individually.

As of right now we don’t have a date for when this will happen, but keep it locked for updates! And let us know what you think about these upcoming additions in the comments below.

