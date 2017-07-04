Guy Loses World’s Highest Xbox Gamerscore Because He’s Having “All The Sex”

The Highest Xbox Gamerscore Now Belongs To…

There is no question, there are plenty of Achievement Gamerscore whores out in the wild. Some of them have ridiculously high scores making you wonder if they even step outside at all. One particular gamer has had the highest Xbox Gamerscore for quite some time now and believe it or not, this dude actually does get outside. Perhaps to his own detriment as he is no longer the Gamerscore champ.

Raymond “Stallion83” Cox had the highest Xbox Gamerscore in the world, with a score of 1,585,894. That is an insanely high number and he’s had a stranglehold on the top spot for a lengthy period of time. All that changed recently as his score was recently beaten by Stephen “smrnov” Rowe, who now has a Gamerscore of 1,592,280.

Many have been wondering if Cox is upset over his defeat but that doesn’t appear to be the case at all. In fact, he may be having the last laugh as his reason for losing is completely justified. It appears Cox does have a life and recently got married. He took some time off to go on his honeymoon with his pretty new bride. So when Xbox Achievements asked on Twitter what will come next, Cox was quick to respond: “I’ve been too busy having all the sex,” complete with a GIF featuring Chris Farley from the hilarious movie Billy Madison. Well played Ray, well played!

Take a look at his tweet:

I've been too busy having all the sex. pic.twitter.com/aFNpwuaDY1 — Ray Cox IV (@Stallion83) July 4, 2017

There is no doubt, Cox will be back shortly to take back his high ranking. In fact, he still intends to pass two million Xbox Gamerscore at some point. In the meantime, Rowe is enjoying his time in the spotlight. Rowe wrote a blog post on his achievement where he stated:

“First off, thanks to everyone who sent messages of congrats, I appreciate it. I think it surprised most of you and myself really as it was never my goal to overtake Stallion83.”

Interestingly enough, he does not intend to apply for the Guinness World Record for the score, which Cox currently has. Also worth mentioning is that he pays for all of his games.

Cox has previously won a lifetime membership to Xbox Live Gold when he racked up over one million Gamerscore on his Xbox account. We do not know if Rowe will be getting the same.

