Gundam Versus Open Beta Coming Soon for PS4

The Open Beta Comes Ahead of Gundam Versus’ September Release

Gundam fans rejoice as players will get an early taste of Bandai Namco’s Gundam Versus via an upcoming open beta for its impending North American release on PS4. Through a press release, the studio announced that the mecha multiplayer game will soon put out an open beta, but no dates were given as the studio simply said that more details are on the way.





Gundam Versus is the latest edition to the multiplayer mecha series where the show’s iconic mechs engage in Virtual On-style combat which can be 2v2 or 3v3 matches. The series has a huge following in Japan, with plenty of iterations dominating arcades through the decades. Interestingly, the title serves as a console-exclusive too with no arcade edition. As someone who has no idea when it comes to Gundam, you can check out the game’s huge roster here. As long as they got that Dom, I’m all good.

The game also had a tournament at this year’s EVO which you can see below:



Gundam Versus was released earlier this month for Japan, but will have a North American release on September 29, 2017.

Source: Press Release