Gran Turismo Sport Looks Stunning in 8-Minutes of Raw 4K Gameplay

Gran Turismo Sport Looks Amazin in New 4K Footage

Recently we previewed Gran Turismo Sport where we said: “I still came away impressed with Gran Turismo Sport. I was particularly surprised at how complete and polished the gameplay felt. Considering the Gran Turismo franchise has a long legacy of delaying due to a perfectionist attitude, GT Sport seems already primed and ready to go.” Recently, Sony released a new episode of PlayStation Underground on their YouTube channel, and this week’s episode focuses on Gran Turismo Sport‘s single-player campaign.





The eight-minute video shows off plenty of footage from Polyphony Digital’s upcoming racing game. It will also give you a good idea of what to expect before it releases. Without wasting any more time here is the video:

As we told you earlier this month, after a delay and long-winding closed beta, we now know the game will release on October 17 (October 18 for Europe and Austrailia). As time goes by, Sony intends to reveal many of the new cars and tracks. Thus, you can expect all-new gameplay footage. Moreover, it will be in 4K. Before then, you can discover the game’s newly revealed box art here. Apparently, there will be a Steelbook and Collector’s Edition too!

Gran Turismo Sport releases on October 17 in North America and October 18 in Europe for PlayStation 4.

SOURCE