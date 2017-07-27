Xbox Live Gold Members Can Play Diablo 3 for Free This Weekend

Round Your Friends Up and Kill Some Demons in Diablo 3 on Xbox One

Occasionally, Xbox unlocks a single game for everyone to play as part of Xbox Live Gold’s Free Play Days. We’ve seen it happen in the past with Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, Sunset Overdrive, Overwatch, and more. Now, it’s Diablo 3’s turn.

Starting on Thursday, July 27th from 12:01 a.m. PST all the way through to Monday, July 31st 11:59 p.m. PST, Xbox Live Gold members can download Blizzard’s excellent Diablo III: Reaper of Souls — Ultimate Evil Edition in its entirety without restrictions. As is the case with all of these Free Play games, players’ save data and achievements are transferable over if they choose to purchase the game after the weekend has ended. Speaking of which, Diablo III: Eternal Collection also gets its price slashed by 35%, sweetening the deal even further.

The Eternal Collection is the latest version of the game that includes the main game, the Reaper of Souls expansion set, the new Rise of the Necromancer class, an in-game pet and a few cosmetic items. Blizzard has also patched in new features over the years too. It’s basically the definitive version of the game for consoles. As a side note, you won’t need to download the game again once purchased because all of the data would be saved on your harddrive already.

We’ve taken a liking to Free Play weekends and hope Xbox has seen some success from doing something like this. Let us know in the comments if you like them as much as we do. Also, what game would you like to see on the next Free Play?

SOURCE