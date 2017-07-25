Katie Stern to Replace Meggan Scavio as New GM for GDC

Katie Stern Joins GDC’s Parent Company, UBM, on August 7th

The annual Game Developers Conference has named its new GM after the Meggan Scavio left the position last month after 18 years working with the event. Replacing her will be Katie Stern, who has run a few tech industry events in the past. Interestingly, Stern doesn’t have gaming event experience, but has helped as co-founder of Designers of Things, a 3D printing/wearable computing event and showcase, and also served as Director of Event Services at the Linux Foundation where she helped open-source communities.





“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining up with GDC to help the game industry and the event keep growing and flourishing,” said Stern. “I very much look forward to talking to the community about what’s next for the event over the next few years.”

Besides her, the GDC’s parent company, UBM, also announced that Victoria Petersen will be taking on Lead Conference Manager role that includes overseeing content for GDC and VRDC. Petersen has worked with GDC in the last give years with numerous advisory boards to help set up content for the annual game dev conference.

As for Scavio, she has yet to mention what her post-GDC plans entail. The 2018 GDC will return to the Moscone Center in San Francisco from Monday, March 19 to Friday, March 23.

Source: Gamasutra