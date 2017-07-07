Creative Director Announces That the Full Release for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Has Been Delayed

The Full Release of Battlegrounds Will Arrive Later Than Originally Expected

Last month it was confirmed that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a game to watch, with over 4 million copies sold exclusively on the PC in the 3 months since the Early Access launch! It was also announced that the popular title would be coming to the Xbox One, however earlier today Creative Director Brendan Greene and Bluehole announced that the full release of the game for both platforms will be delayed.

Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, and developer Bluehole, announced that the third-person battle royale, last man standing shooter will be delayed, meaning that anyone who thought they could get their hot little hands on the game in October are going to have to wait a bit longer. Brendan Greene announced this rather disappointing news in a blog post, however there is a positive side to the announcement as well, citing the reason for the delay is because they do not want to hinder the team from “delivering a fully featured game and/or lead to disappointment within the community if the launch deadline is not met.”

While no exact date was given, the full launch of Battlegrounds has been moved from the end of October to a general window of the fourth quarter for 2017. Greene stated, “[W]e have decided that we are going push the full launch back a bit from the initial six-month time frame, but want to assure you that we are still planning a full release before the end of Q4 2017.” This still isn’t quite clear as to when players can expect the game, as this could mean the fourth quarter of the calendar year, or the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. So, we could either see it by the end of 2017, or we may just have to wait until March 2018. It’s likely we’ll see it by the end of this year, but only time will tell.

In the meantime, players currently playing the Early Access version of Battlegrounds will continue to receive weekly and monthly updates until the games full launch. And, while there are no dates given as to when it will be released, players can look forward to two new maps, and a zombies mode as well!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is currently available via Steam Early Access for $29.99 USD. Keep it locked for updates and let us know your thoughts about the delay in the comments below.

SOURCE