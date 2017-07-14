Fortnite Reveals Xbox Live Achievements and PlayStation Network Trophies

As the resource management and survival tactics game eases closer and closer to its Early Access date, Fortnite reveals the lineup of awesome Xbox Live Achievements and PlayStation Network Trophies available in-game. Not only does this solidify that these achievements and trophies will be available for collecting, but the fact that Epic Games released the full line-up of possibilities to the public means that they’re super excited to see all of their players that jump into the game working hard to achieve their rewards.

Check out the entire list of rewards that players will be able to achieve below!:

BRONZE:

10 –

Gunsmith – Craft your first weapon

Take Out Those Husks – Protect the survivors

Some Sort of Rocket – Complete your first mission

Shelter from the Storm – Complete “Homebase Storm Shield Defense 1”

Constructor Leadership – Unlock access to the Constructor Hero

Before and After Science – Complete “Before and After Science”

Ride the Lightning – Complete “Ride the Lightning”

Hired Gun – Unlock and Slot your first Storm Shield Defender

Man on a Mission – Unlock and Slot your first Mission Defender

Walk the Plank! – Complete “Plankerton Storm Shield Defense 1”

Two Swirls – Complete “Two Swirls”

Ray.README – Complete “Ray.README”

Outlandish! – Unlock access to the Outlander Hero

Dragon Slash! – Unlock access to the Ninja Hero

20-

Retrieve the Data – Complete “Retrieve the Data”

Rescue the Survivors – Complete “Rescue the Survivors”

Can You Feel that Shield Power? – Complete “Homebase Storm Shield Defense 6”

Launch the Rocket – Complete all the Main Quests in Stonewood

Epic Troll Stash – Complete “Epic Troll Stash”

Wow, I’m Inside! – Complete “Six Minutes”

Gotta Get Rifty – Complete “Rifty Business”

Shelter Skelter – Complete “Shelter Skelter”

Liberation! – Complete “The Battle of Plank Harbor”

Crank Up the Gain – Complete “Plankerton Storm Shield Defense 6”

Future Days – Complete “Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 1”

Quad Squad – Complete “Quad Squad”

Become a Superhero – Complete “Hero Training – Stage 2”

All Together Now – Complete “All Together Now” (Daily Quest)

Survivor Specialist – Complete “Survivor Training – Stage 2”

Proven Defender – Complete “Defender Training – Stage 2”

Darwin Rewards – Complete “Weapon/Trap Evolution”

… Oops. – Complete “I’m Probably Dead”

SILVER:

30 –

Many Planks – Complete all the Main Quests in Plankerton

Amped for Expansion – Complete “Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 6”

Evil Things with Crazy Teeth – Complete “Toxic Treasures – Stage 10”

Go Gnome! – Destroy 100 Garden Gnomes in successful missions

Loot Legend – Loot 300 Treasure Chests in successful missions

40 –

Uncanny! – Complete all the Main Quests in Canny Valley

Into the Night – Complete “Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 1”

Talented Builder – Build 500000 Structures in successful missions

Unspeakable Horrors – Kill 20000 Mist Monsters in successful missions

World Explorer – Fully explore 1500 zones in successful missions

GOLD:

50 –

All Tied Up – Complete “Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 6”

Guardian Angel – Save 10000 Survivors in successful missions

Plays Well with Others – Complete 1000 Play With Others missions

PLATINUM:

Hero of the Storm – Earn all other Fortnite trophies to collect this trophy

In Fortnite, team up with groups of players both build massive forts and battle against hordes of monsters. Loot and scavenge the environment to collect crafting supplies to build new complexities in giant worlds where no two games will ever be the same.

The extraordinary title from Epic Games will be releasing for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles alongside Windows PC and Mac operating systems via the Epic Games Launcher on July 25th.

As Fortnite reveals the rewards for the consoles, it’s time to start planning which ones to go after! Which Xbox Live Achievement or PlayStation Network Trophy will you be going for first? Let us know in the comments below!

