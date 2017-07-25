Fortnite Available Now, Customize Forts, Characters, & Murder Zombies

The Perfect Sandbox Survival Game to Play with Friends

Epic Games has been hard at work to develop the ultimate combo of horde mode, strategy, and tower defense. Thus, we have Fortnite—the sandbox survival game; a co-op experience where players can literally shape the battlefield. And it is available now.

Today, July 25th marks the launch of Fortnite. Technically, the IP is in its Early Access Stages. But the team over at Epic Games is “150 committed” to getting it off the ground and improving upon the experience as time goes by. Which is why they offer live service. When it comes to helping improve the game, however, that’s where the players come in.

Fortnite has procedurally-generated maps with tons of enemies. To fight them, you can choose from a number of classes including Commando, Ninja, Outlander, and Constructor. Each class is represented by multiple characters with his and her own personality. As you beat maps, you earn rewards to unlock more. The same can be said of items.

Additionally, Epic Games has a selection of copies to get players started. Depending on which version you buy, you get more perks, loot, and characters to start. There’s the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition, and Limited Edition. You can find all the details for each at the Fortnite website.

Fortnite is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Will you be giving the game a try? Let us know in the comments below.