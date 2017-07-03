Five Nights at Freddy’s Creator Cancels Next Game

Series Creator Plans to Take a Break and to Do Something for the Fans

The sixth instalment in the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s series won’t be seeing the light of day anytime soon. Series creator Scott Cawthon announced today that he is ceasing production on the project due to “mounting expectations.”





Five Nights at Freddy’s 6 was never officially announced by Cawthon, but many fans had suspected it was in the works. “After forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realized something- I just don’t want to work on this,” Cawthon reveals on a Steam post. “With each game’s release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so. Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I’ve been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations.”

Cawthon reassured fans that he isn’t abandoning Five Nights at Freddy’s or stepping away from game development altogether, but that he is taking a break. When he does resume, he wants to create something for his fans and to do something fun for them to ease the pressure.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series has five main games with the fifth, Sister Location, having released only last year. Cawthon also mentions that a movie, VR project, and a new book based on the spooky series are all in production.

We’ll keep you posted on what Scott Cawthon plans to do next. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the cancellation of FNaF 6 in the comments below.