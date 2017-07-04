Bluehole Shows off the First Screenshots of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Upcoming Map

Players Get a First Look at PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Newest Desert Map

Last month we found out that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be coming exclusively to the Xbox One later this year and now Bluehole, the developer of the hugely popular “king of the hill” shooter, revealed a couple screenshots showing off their upcoming desert map for the title!

This new map features a war-ravaged city that has been buried by a sandstorm and if you’re thinking you’ve heard it before, you have! The map was announced in May, however this is the first time anyone has gotten a look at it. Even though the desert map was announced on Twitter by the game’s Creative Director Brenden Green, it came without a name. Check out the screenshots of the new map below.

Just a couple of weeks ago Bluehole announced that Battlegrounds had sold over 4 million copies during the first three months on PC, earning $100 million in revenue, and that there will be cross platform capabilities between the PC and Xbox One, marking the potential for one of the largest player bases in the history of games! And who knows how the player base will expand if the game comes to the PlayStation 4 as well.

If you haven’t heard much about what Battlegrounds is, it is a third-person battle-royale where the winner of the match is either the last player, or duo, left standing! Currently PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available only via Steam Early Access for $29.99 USD, and while it does not have a release date for the PC, it is coming to the Xbox One on November 17, 2017. What do you think about Battlegrounds and more importantly, what do you think about the new map? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

