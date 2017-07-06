New Fire Emblem Warriors Trailer Reminds Us of Fire Emblem Awakening

Time to Pick a God and Pray… For Your Favorite Characters to Arrive

Koei Tecmo Games partnered with Nintendo to deliver a mash of the Warriors franchise and that of the beloved Fire Emblem. Thus, we have Fire Emblem Warriors, a brand-new game with a brand-new story that witnesses a cross-over between different installments. And the Japan Expo just gave us a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch. See other franchise characters make their debut.

Fans of Fire Emblem Awakening for the Nintendo 3DS will find the trailer intro to be familiar. Koei Tecmo is clearly taking cues from previous Fire Emblem games that fans may enjoy. Not to say we can’t expect some novelties.

The trailer revealed more characters in the form of Frederick, Lissa, Lucina, and Robin, all from Fire Emblem: Awakening. Nintendo has already mentioned that Fire Emblem Warriors is primarily pulling from Fire Emblem: Fates (latest installment), Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, and the aforementioned Awakening. During the Nintendo Spotlight event, we saw characters Ryoma, Xander, and Corryn added to the game. No word yet on exactly how many will see a return. But, we’ll keep you updated.

Fire Emblem Warriors is slated to release during Fall of this year. Are you looking forward to the game on Nintendo Switch? Which heroes would you like to see make a return? Comment down below.