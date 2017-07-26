Players can Test Final Fantasy XV’s Multiplayer Expansion next Week

Final Fantasy XV’s Multiplayer Will Vary Significantly from Single-Player

With every DLC Square Enix has released for Final Fantasy XV, the latest has consistently proven very different from the last. And this latest DLC, “Comrades,” gives access to the multiplayer expansion. Starting next week, owners of the Season Pass can take it for a test run.

On exactly August 3rd, the closed test for the expansion begins. Since it is a test, it will be a scaled down version of the full experience. Even so, it will differ greatly from the single-player game. For example, players will be in charge of their own avatars. Customize a character to your liking and quest with your own Final Fantasy Hero.

And speaking of quests, the multiplayer test will have three available. Once the full expansion arrives, there will be storylines available for single-player or party gameplay. Furthermore, some aspects of the base game will remain relevant as you explore. All the good stuff like collecting recipes, collecting and leveling weapons, and exploring cities. Last, but not least, there will be selfies.

Noctis and the guys will appear in multiplayer as part of a later update. The options will be open to you. Additionally, the multiplayer test will give previews of some of the intended social aspects: voice chat, meet-ups and such.

No word yet on when Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, but if you want access to the beta, you can simply purchase the Season Pass for $24.99. Until that time and beyond, you can check back for more news and updates.

