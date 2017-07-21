Figment Gets a Delightful Musical Trailer

Check Out ‘The Plague’ in Anticipation of Figment’s Fall Release

Figment, the bizarre musical adventure coming this fall to PC, is also coming to consoles. More specifically, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch will all get the game following its initial PC release. To celebrate, we’ve got another trailer! Well. Sort of.

After all, this game is a musical in the truest sense of the word. It only makes sense that the newest trailer, ‘The Plague,’ would be a full-length song. Performed by Støj Snak, also known as composer Niels Højgaard Sørensen, the song highlights one of the game’s more disgusting villains. It’s a rather spirited performance that effectively captures the spirit of the game.

For the uninitiated, Figment is an adventure that takes place in the mind. One mind in particular, loaded with weird nightmares and full-fledged musicals. You play as Dusty, the mind’s avatar of courage. Your victory is secured by facing the invading fears and kicking the crap out of them. But, in a whimsical way. Even Plague’s song is somewhat cute in its execution, swapping out moments of excessive vulgarity with self-imposed censorship that keep things properly light. There’s no word yet on exactly when Figment will come to consoles, but we’ll pass that info on the moment we acquire it. For now, Figment is set for a September PC release.

SOURCE: Press Release