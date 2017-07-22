Share This

 

This Fatal Fury and King of Fighters Cosplay is Smokin’ Sexy AF

Fatal Fury and King of Fighters Cosplay Will Get Your Blood Boiling 

Welcome back to COGconnected weekend cosplay feature. If you follow us, you know that every weekend we do our best to share with you some amazing and sometimes NSFW cosplay from around the globe. We search the internet high and low for the latest and greatest cosplay photos. If we see something amazing, we will do our best to share it with you. Sometimes, we take the photos ourselves like we did a couple of weeks ago with this Anime Expo cosplay. In addition to some of the pictures we snapped, we have shared with you some steamy Lost Saga cosplay and even stumbled across a cosplayer who looks exactly like Harley Quinn. This weekend we are back at it again with some super hot cosplay from Fatal Fury and King of Fighters. Check out the first picture below:

Fatal Fury and King of Fighters Cosplay 1

As you can see, the photo is spectacular and this cosplayer has absolutely nailed the costume. This South Korean cosplayer’s name is Pion Kim and she is cosplaying Mai Shiranui from the Fatal Fury and King of Fighters video game series  Check out another photo:

Fatal Fury and King of Fighters Cosplay 2

Fatal Fury and King of Fighters Cosplay 3

