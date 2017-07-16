Expect Far Cry 5 to Be a Long and Content-Heavy Game

Lead Writer of Far Cry 5 Informs Gamers That Far Cry 5 Will Be Just as Long as the Rest of the Installments in the Series

In a recent interview with Far Cry 5 lead writer Drew Holmes, he let gamers know that they can expect Far Cry 5 to be a title that’s just as long as the rest of the installments in the series. Ubisoft will be introducing the latest title in the Far Cry franchise next year, but as writers whittle away at the narrative design, more and more information about the game itself comes pouring from the studio, with the latest news being about the game’s overall length and gameplay system.

The vast and open world of the Far Cry series reels in quite the extended amount of gameplay, with both Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 bringing a full 20 hours(ish) in just its story content alone. When you stack the additional content that the open world series brings, the hours added into the game do nothing but climb, leading to 20, 30, and even hundreds of hours of gameplay for avid Far Cry players. So, in other words, expect loads of content from the upcoming installment.

Holmes also stated in the interview that the Far Cry 5 “has a robust school system and there’s going to be lots of weapons to play around with. We’re going to go into it later. But expect improvement and stuff you have seen in previous Far Cry games.”

Taking place in the sprawling, open wilderness of Hope County, Montana, in Far Cry 5, you’ll be coming face to face against The Project at Eden’s Gate, a doomsday cult led by Joseph Seed. Create your own character and, as the gung-ho protagonist, team up with other community members to take down the destructive cult.

Ubisoft will be bringing Far Cry 5 to Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 27, 2018.

