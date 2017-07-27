Fantasy Strike Getting a Playable Demo This Weekend

Great Way to See if Fantasy Strike Will Be Awesome or Not

If you read our earlier piece about Fantasy Strike, frustrated you had no way to check the game out for yourself, then this will be some good news. The game is getting a playable demo this weekend! While it won’t be for every system the game will eventually release on, PC and Mac players will have to chance to see what this game is all about first hand.

Simply head here and grab the demo build. The application will be active from July 28th to the 30th. While still in development, players will have access to local and online multiplayer using the eight available characters. You’ll also be able to mess around with training and arcade mode if you so desire. Personally, I find versus mode to be the most valuable teacher in games like this. CPU fighters are just too set in their ways, you know?

David Sirlin’s previous credits include lead designer of Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. So, he’s got some idea of how these fighting game things are supposed to work. At the very least, he’s gotten to muck around in the guts of a top-tier classic in its peak form. What do you think? Are you at all curious about the mechanics of this game in action? Very few fighting games attempt this blend of strategy and accessibility, let alone succeed at it. Do we have a clip? Let’s roll it! Check that trailer for a look at this game in action.

SOURCE: Press Release