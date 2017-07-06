Ex-BioShock Crew Releasing ‘City of Brass’ Later This Year

‘City of Brass’ Is an Arabian Nights-Themed Roguelite From the People That Brought You BioShock

Holy cow, remember Irrational AUS? Well, it’s okay if you don’t. They were one of the teams responsible for the original BioShock. A while back, some of their members formed Uppercut Games, the company which just announced City of Brass.

Newly revealed to the world at large, City of Brass is a roguelite drenched in that mystical ‘Arabian Nights’ charm. You play a thief armed with a scimitar and a whip, hoping to get to the city’s center. The currently available assets suggest this is gonna be a tough one, with nasty monsters ready to gut you good at every turn. But not to worry! There’s also traps scattered throughout the city that are equally deadly. Thankfully it sounds like your sweet whip is also a navigation tool. Crossing treacherous pits, just like Indiana Jones? Or some other lunatic with a whip? Sold!

The announcement trailer is embedded below. It’s loaded with skeletons and other monsters in period-specific garb, reaching out to crush your throat and such the moment you relax your guard.The game is set to release on Steam this fall, with PS4 and Xbox One to follow next year.

SOURCE: Press Release