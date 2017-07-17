Share This

 

Evo 2017 Announces Game Lineup for Evo Japan 2018; Arms Added, Super Smash Bros. Subtracted

Evo Japan 2018 Announced and First Official Arms Tournament

While Evo 2017 is going full swing in Las Vegas, a trailer revealed the official dates and games lineup for Evo Japan 2018, the debut of a Japanese league and the debut of the first Arms tournament sponsored by Nintendo.

Evo Japan 2018 will take place from January 26-28 in Tokyo. Eight games will be headlining the event: Tekken 7Guilty Gear Xrd, King of Fighters XIVBlazBlue: Central Fiction and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U as an old fan favorite. But to get Arms in there, the tournament will lose the Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament, which its North America counterpart tournament did have at Evo 2017.

Evo Japan 2018

Evo’s organizers are partnering with local fighting game leagues Topanga and Godsgarden to plan the Japanese event. Both fighting leagues have some good players and streaming services. They’ll also be working with a number of other communities, such as Tokyo Offline Party, Button Mashers, KVO, Judgement Day, Virtua Fighter Relationship and Tekken Mastercup Series.

See the full reveal trailer here:

SOURCE

