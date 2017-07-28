Evesterdam Is a Player-Hosted Celebration of All Things EVE: Online in Amsterdam

The Player-Hosted Celebration of All Things Eve: Online Returns to Amsterdam for Evesterdam EVE: Online

In an all-out, player-hosted celebration of all things Eve: Online, Evesterdam EVE: Online returns to Amsterdam. First held in 2013 in the form of a small meetup organized over Facebook, allowing fans of Eve: Online to all get together in one place, the event has reached exponential growth to the point where it is recognized as one of the largest Eve fan events in the world.

The fans have solidified the dates for the upcoming event, and are proud to announce that the celebration will be taking place on November 4th-5th, 2017. At Evesterdam EVE: Online, players and fans of EVE will be able to gather at social meet ups for drinks, stories, and all things fun involving the game. Along with social events, presentations have also been planned for the developers at CCP Games, and Virtual Reality (VR) demonstrations of spin off titles EVE: Valkyrie and EVE: Gunjack will be available for hands-on (and heads-on) game time.

Will you be joining the festivities at Evesterdam EVE: Online? Let us know what you’re most excited about in the comments below!

