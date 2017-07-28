Europe Joins the Pain Train as PS Plus Subscription Fees Rise

Is Sony Taking Advantage?

Last Year, North America was smacked in the face with news of a PlayStation Plus price hike. After years, the subscription cost for a year’s membership rose from $50 to $60. Now, Europe is faced with the same plight.

Many PlayStation faithful woke up this morning to an email greeting them with plenty of salt. The salt came in the form of news that PS Plus Plus prices “are changing.” Basically, the price of a yearly subscription will jump from £39.99 to £49.99. The email reads as follows:

“We will alter the price of a PlayStation Plus membership at 00:01 BST on 31 August 2017. As you are an existing member, this means that all recurring subscription fees payable by you on or after 31 August 2017 will be charged at the new price. up until 31 August 2017, you may purchase a PlayStation Plus subscription at the current price, which will then be added (or ‘stacked on’) to your current membership period.”

As you’ll no doubt note, this is a significant price increase, 20-25% if you want to be mathematically conscious. So, considering this price hike, what are PS Plus users getting? What major improvements are we seeing to PSN? Xbox has managed to drastically improve its own online components and console interface, adding plenty of conveniences since its launch. Yet Xbox Live prices are the same – credit where credit is due. Therefore, PS4 users might simply need a run-down of the extra benefits.

We in America faced the exact same news flash last year. And that, too, was pretty hectic. It was a period of anger, kicking and screaming, and n4g was an outlet for writers looking to rant and cope. Thus, we have some deja vu going on. But, like everything else, we grew accustomed to the new price. We suspect Europe will, too.

However, if you are a PS Plus subscriber, you can compare August’s Games with Gold to PS Plus free games. After deciding how much you appreciate the software, you can decide if the price hike is worth it. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE