Epic Games’ Fortnite Sells 500K before Early Access Even Begins

The New Sandbox Survival Game Is Already a Huge Seller

Within mere days of hitting Early Access, we learn that the newly released Fortnite has sold half a million digital copies. Digital. This is not accounting for boxed retail. Thus, if early numbers are any indication, the title by Epic Games is set to perform incredibly well in the market.

Early Access for Fortnite began on July 25th. But, the number of units sold only reflects early pass copies that were made available from July 21st through July 24th. Which is why we expect an announcement for much larger figures in the near future.

Utterly astonished by the launch outcome, Creative Director Darren Sugg decided to tweet the following:

At some point in 2018, Fortnite will be free-to-play. Along the way, the game should witness major improvements and content add-ons. For now, the developer has four packs available that let players participate in the Early Access build. These are Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition, and Limited Edition. Every pack has in-game pinatas that let players collect loot. But premium copies come with a lot more benefits. You can visit the Fortnite website for details.

If you need more reasons to purchase your own copy, check out our Fortnite review to see why it’s a near-perfect storm of awesome gameplay. Then check back for news and relevant updates as they come our way. We’ll have more of the latest.

