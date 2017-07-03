Epic Games’ Fortnite to Have 4K Support – Producer Talks Nintendo Switch

Fortnite to See Early Release for All Platforms This Month

Fortnite is the procedurally-generated co-op shooter being developed by Epic Games. While there have been many similar titles in the past, none of them have offered so much variation and havoc in one experience. And to make things even better, Epic Games confirmed that the title will support 4K resolution.

As we approach Early Access for Fortnite, we’re learning a little more about the game’s features. Today, we learned that the game will utilize the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X capability. Meanwhile, framerate and resolution depend on individual PC settings:

“Resolution and frame rate is all dependent on your PC and what you can run,” said producer Zak Phelps in an interview with GamingBolt. “PS4 Pro, Xbox X, it’s going to look really good in 4K. We’re going to allow the resolutions that we can support and frame rate at 30 frames per second.

“We’ve turned on several key PC pieces on epic settings. We’re able to run the game on Xbox, Xbox One X, and PS4 Pro.”

Additionally, Phelps was asked about bringing Fortnite to the Nintendo Switch. He replied, “That’s a great question. That would be amazing, right? Nothing on that officially.”

Epic Games new co-op shooter will be hitting early access this month for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on July 25th and goes free-to-play next year.

Are you looking forward to Epic Games Fortnite? If you feel like learning more, you can visit Epic Games at www.epicgames.com/fortnite

SOURCE