Eliza Brings Bloodthirst to Tekken 7 – Available Now for Download

Will Eliza Be Your New Main?

Japan’s top arcade fighting game is getting a new addition. In the war of Mishima blood, Eliza joins the Tekken 7 roster. The vampiric fighter will add a new dimension of gameplay with her fighting style and interesting backstory.

Bandai Namco also wanted to broadcast its selection of Taiko No Tatsujin themed items. These range from outfits to skins that affect health, changing the makeup of Tekken 7 matches:

T-Shirt (Standing-Don) ・Bouncy Don-Chan ・Bouncy Katsu-Chan ・Bouncy Tetsu-Chan ・TAIKO NO TATSUJIN Effect (Don-Chan) ・TAIKO NO TATSUJIN Effect (Katsu-Chan) ・TAIKO NO TATSUJIN Effect (Neko & Shaxy) ・TAIKO NO TATSUJIN Plate ・TAIKO NO TATSUJIN Health Gauge ・TAIKO NO TATSUJIN Panel

Tekken 7 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Eliza is a paid DLC drop and costs $3.99. That said, will you be playing as her?

About

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, TEKKEN 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.

Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.

Expand your fighter’s journey by purchasing the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately and gain access to stunning additional content

SOURCE: Press Release