EA Details New Features for NHL 18 in an Exciting Gameplay Video

NHL 18 Will Have a Bunch of New Features

Last month we got to see our first look at NHL 18, as it was revealed that Connor McDavid will be the face of the latest game in the long standing sports franchise. Now, EA Sports has released a brand new gameplay trailer that shows off many of the new features players can expect to find within NHL 18, including creative attack controls.

While NHL 17 saw some pretty big features added and improved, like the in-front of the net play that the goalies take part in. Now, NHL 18 is even better! EA has added creative attack controls, all-new defensive stick and authentic 3-on-3 matches offering a brand new arena. With creative attack players will be able to use the top 10 worthy offensive plays within the NHL, inspired by the real games of the NHL. These new creative attacks will see some awesome moves like one-handed dekes, awesome passes and shots between the legs of your competitor. Now while there are more ways to to outsmart the enemy team, players will also have a new defensive skill stick, giving those of the defense the moves to counter those on the offensive. Players on the defense will be able to complete extended poke checks, and stick sweeping to cover an area, all while using targeted stick control!

It’s not just the players that will be getting upgrades and improvements, but also the computer AI. NHL 18 will feature new creative teammate AI leverages with the same deking and passing tools players will receive. This means that players will face tougher opponents, and that AI teammates will be more effective on the ice, equipped with smarter plays. On top of this, and probably most exciting for many fans of the NHL game franchise, players will get to play 3-on-3 matches in the EASHL, on a whole new arena. These games will feature risk versus reward decisions and gameplay, which adds a new level of excitement to the NHL 18 as well.

The full game will be released on September 15th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out the new gameplay trailer below which shows off these new and upcoming features within NHL 18.

Are you excited for these new features? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE