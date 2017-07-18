Doomfist Gets an Official Release Date for All Platforms Later This Month

The Release Date for Doomfist Has Been Announced

The wait is over at long last as all Overwatch fans will get to play Doomfist later this month! Today Blizzard Entertainment released a brand new preview for the latest hero, and they confirmed that Doomfist will be out for live servers on all platforms in just a short time.

The preview of the hero looks at why Doomfist is so special, showing of his creation and his role in the story of Overwatch. As many of you who have been following the news of this latest and greatest character know, he isn’t really like the other attack heroes in the game. In fact, he’s so different because he is a close ranged hero, with a powerful fist. You can check out the full list of abilities below.

Hand Cannon

Doomfist fires a short-range burst from the knuckles of his fist. Its ammunition is automatically regenerated over a short time.

Seismic Slam

Doomfist leaps forward and smashes into the ground, knocking nearby enemies toward him.

Rising Uppercut

Doomfist uppercuts enemies in front of him into the air.

Rocket Punch

After charging up, Doomfist lunges forward and knocks an enemy back, dealing additional damage if they impact a wall.

The Best Defense

Doomfist generates temporary personal shields when he deals ability damage.

Meteor Strike

Doomfist leaps into the sky, then crashes to the ground, dealing significant damage.

Now Blizzard has announced that Doomfist will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in just 9 short days, on July 27th! He has been available in a Public Test Region for PC since July 6th, and has proven to be quite strong already. You can check out the preview Blizzard released earlier today down below.

Have you tried Doomfist on the PTR? If you have, let us know what you think about him. If you haven’t played him yet, are you excited the wait is almost over? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

