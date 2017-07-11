Overwatch’s Doomfist Already Nerfed on Account of Map Exploitation

PTR Tests Revealed He Was Too Fast

After all the hype surrounding the reveal of the new Overwatch character, Doomfist, he’s been nerfed quickly after hitting the PTR (Public Test Server). Thus, you can say the tests are already fulfilling their purpose. But what was nerfed, you might ask?

Apparently, Doomfist wasn’t simply designed as a hard-punching badass. Judging from the footage, he’s also designed to be incredibly mobile. However, it looks like he was too mobile. Recently, a Reddit user noticed a change to his rocket punch ability. This is the move that lets Doomfist lunge forward and knock opponent’s back. It ended up doing its job too well.

The gif above demonstrates how rocket punch has been decreased from 30 yards to 21. To whom it may concern, it doesn’t make Roadhog’s 20-meter hook anymore useful. That said, Doomfist’s rocket punch reaches the full 21 meters only after a full charge up. Additionally, it still adds slight damage if opponent’s get knocked into another enemy player or wall.

But Doomfist’s nerf doesn’t seem to be just because of how quickly he could reach opponents. Judging by PTR footage, the rocket punch ability allowed him to cut across maps too easily and quickly, putting D.va and Sombra to shame. Thus, you’d always have a character reaching spawns, capture points, and the payload faster than everyone else. Basically, a team could be at a severe disadvantage.

What are your thoughts on the first Doomfist nerf? Surprised, sensible, or confused? Drop a comment down below.

