DOOM Update 6.66 Unlocks Season Pass, Free Trial, & So Much $#!@

The Critically Acclaimed Shooter of 2016 Is Even Better and Even Cheaper

One of the most raved about games of 2016 is making its return from the fires of hell and offering players the chance to go back. Doom is here with update 6.66, and developers decided to let everyone know there’s never been a better time to play. The game is improved and now available at an incredibly low price.

First off, Update 6.66 brings various changes to the game, offering improvements to multiplayer and SnapMap as well as many bug fixes.

In addition, Doom Game Director Marty Stratton wrote that all multiplayer DLC has been unlocked. There are three DLC packs in total including Unto the Evil, Hell Followed, and Bloodfall. Nine maps, new weapons, equipment, armor sets, and playable demons. The title’s multiplayer is officially unhinged. But the work doesn’t stop there; it’s been revamped, too.

The changed progression system in Doom allows for players to get items based on their accomplishments. Everything now unlocks through meeting level requirements and completing in-game challenges. Furthermore, players will notice new gameplay. id Software has implemented new Runes in place of Hack Modules. Similar to the campaign, Runes work as player abilities/perks that stay with the player throughout a session. You can read more on the official news bulletin.

Finally, Stratton wanted to inform gamers that Doom will be free to try:

“If you’re someone who just hasn’t tried DOOM yet, we’re giving you the ultimate opportunity to try out one of the most talked about games of 2016. Starting at 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 20, on Xbox One, 1pm ET on Thursday, July 20 on PC, and 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 27 on PlayStation 4, you can try DOOM for free.”

Thus, if you enjoy the hellish shooter, it will be available for the discounted price of $14.99 (US) / £11.99 (UK) / $17.99 (AUS) (digital only). This is the base game plus all three DLC packs; moreover, you get to enjoy the multiplayer improvements.

If you’re a newcomer, you can visit our review and get a good sense of what’s changed. Update 6.66 seems like the perfect deal, but give us your thoughts in the comments below.

