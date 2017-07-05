Destiny 2’s New Social Space Lets Players Play Soccer

Destiny 2’s New Social Place Is Called The Farm

In an IGN First video, Bungie’s Ryan Ebenger, revealed the new social space, The Farm, for Destiny 2 will include a mini-game of sorts, soccer! The video shows four Guardians squaring off the green with a large football as they slid around each other. The goalpost even lit up too to denote a score. “You can play fully scored soccer with your fellow Guardians while you wait for your Strike team to finish digging stuff out of their Vault for the next Raid or Strike,” Ebenger shared.

Ebenger says the team wanted The Farm to be more of a dynamic social space for the sequel. “And so we have soccer, you can start a game with other players, and then there are activities here that will let you run faster or add an effect to you that other people will notice. And as people spend time in these spaces they’ll learn how to acquire flair like that, and so you may notice when the game launches people doing things that you didn’t think were possible in the space. And you follow them around and figure out how they’re doing it, and then learn to do it yourself.”



The story is that after the Cabal destroys the first game’s Tower, you regroup here with other exiles and refugees. We got to see some old characters briefly such as the returning Cryptarch, Tyra Karn. But, there will be new characters too and there’s even a plump chicken walking about the grounds too.

Destiny 2 will be out for PS4 and Xbox One on September 6th while PC players will get to play the game on October 24th.

Source: IGN