Destiny 2 Open Beta Extended Until 9 PM Tomorrow

Destiny 2 Open Beta Keeps the Light on a Little Longer

Oh Ho Ho Ho, look at this! Destiny 2 Open Beta news!

The Destiny 2 social space “The Farm” opened at 10 AM PST today for one hour (you still have 45 minutes left), allowing players to explore the safe “Tower”, but not interact with any of the vendors, potentially pooching the weapons and gear in development.





However the Destiny 2 Beta is going on right now. Get your gaming in with one extra day available! Get up to that Level 25 and then have that progress never really matter when you get the actual game, and you’re like “oh, I remember this area and this is just 40 minutes of wasted gameplay for me, because I played the Beta until my eyes bled and I know all the secrets already I am so neat.”

